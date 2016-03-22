The 2016 Sweden Review of Innovation Policy deepens the 2012 Review by focusing on six policy initiatives central to the 2008 and 2012 Swedish Research and Innovation Bills, notably: 1) the increase in funding for university research, 2) the establishment of Strategic Research Areas, 3) actions designed to enhance the role of research institutes in Sweden’s innovation system, 4) the definition and funding of Strategic Innovation Areas in collaboration with industrial, academic and research institute actors, 5) the initiation of a Challenge-Driven Innovation programme addressing societal challenges, 6) improved prioritisation and support for Swedish participation in European research and innovation activities.
OECD Reviews of Innovation Policy: Sweden 2016
Report
OECD Reviews of Innovation Policy
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
31 July 2023
-
4 October 2022
-
10 December 2021
-
14 December 2018
-
10 July 2017
-
16 June 2017
-
9 June 2017
-
20 April 2017
Related publications
-
3 July 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
4 April 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
15 December 2023
-
13 December 2023
-
5 December 2023