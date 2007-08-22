This comprehensive assessment of the innovation system of New Zealand examines how innovation has affected economic performance in New Zealand. It looks at who the actors are and how they are related to each other. And it examines in detail the role of the government and the effectiveness of the system. Finally, it makes a series of recommendations.
OECD Reviews of Innovation Policy: New Zealand 2007
Report
OECD Reviews of Innovation Policy
Abstract
