OECD Reviews of Evaluation and Assessment in Education: Denmark 2011

Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264116597-en
Authors
Claire Shewbridge, Eunice Jang, Peter Matthews, Paulo Santiago
Tags
OECD Reviews of Evaluation and Assessment in Education
Cite this content as:

Shewbridge, C. et al. (2011), OECD Reviews of Evaluation and Assessment in Education: Denmark 2011, OECD Reviews of Evaluation and Assessment in Education, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264116597-en.
