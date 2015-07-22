This report evaluates the corporate governance framework for the Colombian state-owned enterprise sector relative to the OECD Guidelines on Corporate Governance of State-Owned Enterprises (the “SOE Guidelines”).
OECD Review of the Corporate Governance of State-Owned Enterprises: Colombia
Report
Corporate Governance
Abstract
