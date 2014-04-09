OECD Review of Telecommunication Policy and Regulation in Colombia

As have OECD countries, Colombia has recognised that the communications sector, and in particular high-speed Internet access provided by fixed and mobile broadband, represents a key infrastructure for improving productivity and economic growth and in enhancing the welfare of its citizens. This report reviews policies and regulations in the telecommunication service sector in Colombia. It puts forward recommendations aimed at furthering regulatory reform and stimulating market competition and investment in the sector as a building block for the future development of the Colombian economy. It aims to help achieve one of the government's goals, which is to develop a knowledge-intensive society.