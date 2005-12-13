Unauthorised sharing of copyrighted works and new commercial digital delivery possibilities have thus far been a disruptive technology for the music industry. Still, the outlook for the music market in 2005 is positive due to rapidly increasing sales of (mobile) digital music services.
OECD Report on Digital Music
Opportunities and Challenges
Working paper
OECD Digital Economy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
20 June 2024
-
Working paper19 June 2024
-
Working paper14 May 2024
Related publications
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
15 December 2023
-
Report15 December 2023
-
13 December 2023
-
Working paper27 October 2023
-
Working paper13 September 2023
-
6 July 2023
-
Working paper24 October 2022