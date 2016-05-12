OECD Recommendation of the Council on Consumer Protection in E-Commerce

The e-commerce marketplace has evolved

dramatically in recent years and consumer

trust in such a complex and interactive

environment has become crucial. In order

to adapt consumer protection to the

current environment and reinforce fair

business practices, information disclosures,

payment protections, dispute resolution,

and education, the OECD has just revised

its Recommendation on Consumer Protection

in E-commerce. The revisions also address

emerging challenges, including those

associated with the use of consumer data,

consumer ratings and reviews, digital

content and digital competence.