OECD Recommendation of the Council on Consumer Protection in E-Commerce

The e-commerce marketplace has evolved
dramatically in recent years and consumer
trust in such a complex and interactive
environment has become crucial. In order
to adapt consumer protection to the
current environment and reinforce fair
business practices, information disclosures,
payment protections, dispute resolution,
and education, the OECD has just revised
its Recommendation on Consumer Protection
in E-commerce. The revisions also address
emerging challenges, including those
associated with the use of consumer data,
consumer ratings and reviews, digital
content and digital competence.