OECD Public Governance Reviews: France

The reform programme called "General Review of Public Policies" (Révision Générale des Politiques Publiques, RGPP), implemented at central government level in France in 2007, is a novel approach for OECD countries by its mode of governance, directly and continuously involving the highest state officials in France. In this publication, the results of the reform programme of the RGPP are analysed in relation to the original objectives, but also in the new current, economic and budgetary context of France. Lessons are drawn in terms of budget savings, implementation of a culture of innovation and improvement of services to citizens. They will be important for all OECD countries in their efforts to improve governance and the performance of public administrations. They are also essential for local authorities, who also have to innovate in their practices in order to provide better services at a lower cost.