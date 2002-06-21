OECD Public Debt Markets

This book is an authoritative source of the most up-to-date information on North American, Asian-Pacific and European bond markets. As it is drafted by the OECD debt managers themselves, it provides a unique overview of the best practices on debt management policies and techniques. This overview also focuses on issues and policies in emerging public debt markets. The findings of this study reflect important insights gained from the policy dialogue with the debt managers from emerging markets (including links to financial crises). Details on the trends, background analyses and policies in countries and in regions can be found in various charts, tables, individual country chapters and regional overviews. Finally, key policy issues discussed include the implications of budgetary surpluses, the growing importance of electronic trading systems, trends in the organisation of debt management offices, and the use of derivatives.