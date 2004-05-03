OECD Principles of Corporate Governance 2004

Since they were issued in 1999, the OECD Principles of Corporate Governance have gained worldwide recognition as an international benchmark for good corporate governance. They are actively used by governments, regulators, investors, corporations and stakeholders in both OECD and non-OECD countries and have been adopted by the Financial Stability Forum as one of the Twelve Key Standards for Sound Financial Systems. This revised version takes into account developments since 1999 and includes several important amendments.