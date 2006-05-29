Skip to main content
OECD Peer Reviews of Competition Law and Policy: Brazil 2019

Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/8657b785-en
Authors
OECD, Inter-American Development Bank
Tags
Competition Law and Policy Reviews

Cite this content as:

OECD/IDB (2006), OECD Peer Reviews of Competition Law and Policy: Brazil 2019, Competition Law and Policy Reviews, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/8657b785-en.
