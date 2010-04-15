OECD Investment Policy Reviews: Morocco 2010

This Investment Policy Review examines Morocco’s achievements in developing an open and transparent investment regime and its efforts to reduce restrictions on international investment.

In recognition of its progress in pursuing investment policy reforms and improving the business climate, Morocco became in November 2009 the 42nd country to adhere to the OECD Declaration on International Investment and Multinational Enterprises. As an adherent to the Declaration, Morocco commits to providing national treatment to foreign investors and to promoting responsible business conduct. In turn, the country benefits from similar assurance from other adherents to treat Moroccan investors abroad fairly.