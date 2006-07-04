OECD Investment Policy Reviews: Caribbean Rim 2006

These reports provide a factual assessment of investment conditions existing in each subject country, including information on FDI inflows since 1998, a sectoral analysis of the inflows, an analysis of the main investors, an assessment of the economic and governance environment, an assessment of investors' perceptions, and a series of recommendations for each country. They offer a unique set of detailed information which should be of interest to all those concerned by the development of investment opportunities in the region. The reports are intended to be used by the countries involved as a roadmap for developing and implementing their agenda for investment policy reform. This volume contains the reports completed for Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada and St. Lucia.