OECD Integrity Review of Italy

Reinforcing Public Sector Integrity, Restoring Trust for Sustainable Growth
Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264193819-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Public Governance Reviews
Cite this content as:

OECD (2013), OECD Integrity Review of Italy: Reinforcing Public Sector Integrity, Restoring Trust for Sustainable Growth, OECD Public Governance Reviews, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264193819-en.
