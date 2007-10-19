OECD in Figures 2007

OECD in Figures is an original, simple to use, pocket data book. It is a primary statistical source. As with all OECD data, it is compiled and checked by our experts, so that decision-makers in government, research and business know they can rely on it. OECD in Figures is the public gateway to one of the richest and most respected economic, financial, social and environmental databases around.

The 2007 edition of OECD in Figures contains key data ranging from economic growth and employment to education and migration. There are comparable tables on the environment, science, public finances, and on every theme the organisation is working on. For added perspective, OECD in Figures includes a selection of graphs, highlighting key challenges, such as public debt, climate change and development aid.