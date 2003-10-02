OECD in Figures 2003

The 2003 edition of OECD in Figures contains key data on OECD countries, ranging from economic growth and employment to education and migration. There are comparable tables on the environment, science and public finances. For added perspective, OECD in Figures includes a selection of graphs, giving snapshots on subjects such as GDP per capita, spending on research and development, investment flows, development aid and health spending.

OECD in Figures is an original, simple to use, pocket data book. It is a primary statistical source. As with all OECD data, it is compiled and checked by our experts, so that decision-makers in government, research and business know they can rely on it. Thanks to the web edition, OECD in Figures is now more than ever the public gateway to one of the richest and most respected economic, financial, social and environmental databases around.

OECD in Figures is a free supplement to the OECD Observer.