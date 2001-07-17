OECD in Figures 2001

The 2001 edition of OECD in Figures contains key data on OECD countries, ranging from economic growth and employment to education and transport. There are comparable tables on the environment, science and institutional investment. For added perspective, OECD in Figures includes a selection of graphs, giving snapshots on a range of subjects, from sustainable development and technology to unemployment, taxation and development aid. OECD in Figures is an original, no-fuss, pocket data book. It is a primary statistical source. And as with all OECD data, it is compiled and checked by our experts, so that decision-makers in government, business, civil society and research know they can rely on it. Thanks to the web edition, OECD in Figures is now more than ever the public gateway to one of the richest and most respected economic, financial, social and environmental databases around.