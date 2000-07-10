OECD in Figures 2000

The 2000 edition of OECD in Figures contains key data on OECD countries, ranging from economic growth and employment to education and transport. There are comparable tables on the environment, institutional investment and technology. For added perspective, OECD in Figures includes a selection of graphs, giving snapshots on a range of subjects, be it the new economy - Internet access, hi-tech trade, knowledge investment - or more traditional subjects, such as unemployment, corporate taxation and development aid.

OECD in Figures is an original, no-fuss, pocket data book. It is a primary statistical source. And as with all OECD data, it is compiled and checked by our experts, so that decision-makers in government, business and research know they can rely on it. Thanks to the web edition, OECD in Figures is now more than ever the public gateway to one of the richest and most respected economic, financial, social and environmental databases around. We think you will find the OECD in Figures an invaluable information tool.