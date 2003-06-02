This second comprehensive edition of these Principles is to help public authorities, industry and communities worldwide anticipate accidents involving hazardous substances resulting from technological and natural disasters, as well as sabotage. It addresses the following issues: preventing the occurrence of chemical accidents and near-misses; preparing for accidents through emergency planning, public communication, etc.; responding to accidents and minimising their adverse effects; and following-up to accidents, regarding clean-up, reporting and investigation.
OECD Guiding Principles for Chemical Accident Prevention, Preparedness and Response
Report
Series on Chemical Accidents
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
-
-
14 November 2018
-
13 April 2017
-
16 March 2017
-
3 September 2014
-
-
Related publications
-
-
-
14 November 2018
-
13 April 2017
-
16 March 2017
-
3 September 2014
-
-