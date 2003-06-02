Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

OECD Guiding Principles for Chemical Accident Prevention, Preparedness and Response

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264101821-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Series on Chemical Accidents

Select a language

English
français
中文

Cite this content as:

OECD (2003), OECD Guiding Principles for Chemical Accident Prevention, Preparedness and Response, Series on Chemical Accidents, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264101821-en.
Go to top