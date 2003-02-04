This document is intended to provide guidance to applicants wishing to have active substances and/or formulated products approved, which are pheromones or semiochemicals or plant protection products, which contain only active substances known as pheromones or semiochemicals. For plant protection products containing other active substances, applicants are referred to the OECD Guidance for Industry Data Submissions on Plant Protection Products and their Active Substances (Dossier Guidance).
OECD Guidance for Industry Data Submissions for Pheromones and Other Semiochemicals and their Active Substances
Report
Series on Pesticides and Biocides
Abstract
