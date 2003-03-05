OECD Guidance for Country Data Review Reports for Pheromones and other Semiochemicals and their Active Substances

This document is intended to provide guidance as to the format and presentation of the documentation to be prepared by the regulatory authorities, in the context of applications made to them for the approval of pheromones or other semiochemicals as active substances, and for the registration of plant protection products based on this class of active substances. For plant protection products containing other active substances, the reader is referred to the OECD Guidance for Country Data Review Reports on Plant Protection Products and their Active Substances.