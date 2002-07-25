OECD Guidance Document on Risk Communication for Chemical Risk Management

The aim of this guidance document is to provide practical approaches to risk communication for chemical risk managers, with a particular focus on communication programmes aimed at consumers of chemical products. The document identifies the various stages in the chemical risk management process in which risk communication plays a role; it defines the types of situations faced by chemical risk managers - from dealing with non-controversial to highly controversial issues including approaches in crisis situations; and then it suggests approaches for responding to these situations. Finally, in six annexes, the document provides general guidance for risk communication and discusses related topics and other sources of information.