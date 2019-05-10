OECD Good Practices for Performance Budgeting

Performance budgeting is a budget practice that has been widely adopted by OECD countries. This report presents the OECD's advice on good practice principles and examples in the area of performance budgeting including an explanation of the evidence supporting the adoption and practice by OECD countries. The report is based on the results of OECD surveys of member countries, OECD country budget reviews, and exchanges of information between the OECD and government officials in the Senior Budget Officials Network on Performance and Results.