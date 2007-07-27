This thirteenth edition of the annual Agricultural Outlook - and the third prepared jointly with the FAO - provides an assessment of agricultural market prospects based on projections that extend to 2016 for production, consumption, trade, stocks and prices of mainly temperate zone agricultural commodities. These projections are based on specific assumptions regarding global macroeconomic conditions, population growth, national agricultural and trade policies, production technologies, and weather conditions. It shows how these markets are influenced by economic developments and government policies and highlights some of the risks and uncertainties that may influence market outcomes. In addition to OECD countries, the market projections in the report cover a large number of other countries and regions including the agricultural giants of India, China, Brazil and Russia as well as Argentina, South Africa and several least developed countries.
OECD-FAO Agricultural Outlook 2007
Report
OECD-FAO Agricultural Outlook
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
2 July 2024
-
6 July 2023
-
29 June 2022
-
5 July 2021
-
16 July 2020
-
8 July 2019
-
3 July 2018
-
10 July 2017
Related publications
-
2 July 2024
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
Policy paper26 June 2024
-
Policy paper24 April 2024
-
Policy paper17 April 2024
-
4 April 2024
-
Working paper19 March 2024
-
15 March 2024