OECD-FAO Agricultural Outlook 2005

This eleventh edition of the Agricultural Outlook provides an assessment of agricultural market prospects based on medium-term projections that extend to 2014 for production, consumption, trade and prices of major agricultural commodities. It shows how these markets are influenced by economic developments and government policies and highlights some of the risks and uncertainties that might influence the outlook. This is the first edition of the Agricultural Outlook to include StatLinks, URLs for each graph and chart linking to spreadsheets providing underlying statistical data.

For the first time, it has been prepared jointly by the OECD and Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO), and thus draws on the commodity, policy and country expertise of both organisations. In this edition, the projections have been extended to cover a larger number of developing countries, including India and South Africa, in addition to Argentina, Brazil, China and Russia, and many more regions.

The projections presented in the report are based on specific assumptions regarding macroeconomic conditions, agricultural and trade policies and average weather conditions, and thus are one representative scenario for agricultural markets over the next decade.