OECD-FAO Agricultural Outlook 2004

This tenth edition of the OECD Agricultural Outlook analyses how global and domestic forces are shaping agricultural markets to 2013. It highlights some of the risks and uncertainties that may influence the agricultural outlook. After presenting a broad overview of the situation and setting out the assumptions used, the report presents detailed projections for production, consumption, trade, stocks, and prices for OECD countries as well as Argentina, Brazil, China, and Russia. Commodities covered include cereals, oilseeds, sugar, meat, and dairy. Two special chapters cover medium term market impacts of the 2003 EU Common Agricultural Policy reform and Indian agricultural policy challenges and market prospects.

