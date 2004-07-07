This tenth edition of the OECD Agricultural Outlook analyses how global and domestic forces are shaping agricultural markets to 2013. It highlights some of the risks and uncertainties that may influence the agricultural outlook. After presenting a broad overview of the situation and setting out the assumptions used, the report presents detailed projections for production, consumption, trade, stocks, and prices for OECD countries as well as Argentina, Brazil, China, and Russia. Commodities covered include cereals, oilseeds, sugar, meat, and dairy. Two special chapters cover medium term market impacts of the 2003 EU Common Agricultural Policy reform and Indian agricultural policy challenges and market prospects.
OECD-FAO Agricultural Outlook 2004
Report
OECD-FAO Agricultural Outlook
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
This tenth edition of the OECD Agricultural Outlook analyses how global and domestic forces are shaping agricultural markets to 2013. It highlights some of the risks and uncertainties that may influence the agricultural outlook. After presenting a broad overview of the situation and setting out the assumptions used, the report presents detailed projections for production, consumption, trade, stocks, and prices for OECD countries as well as Argentina, Brazil, China, and Russia. Commodities covered include cereals, oilseeds, sugar, meat, and dairy. Two special chapters cover medium term market impacts of the 2003 EU Common Agricultural Policy reform and Indian agricultural policy challenges and market prospects.
In the same series
-
2 July 2024
-
6 July 2023
-
29 June 2022
-
5 July 2021
-
16 July 2020
-
8 July 2019
-
3 July 2018
-
10 July 2017
Related publications
-
2 July 2024
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
Policy paper26 June 2024
-
Policy paper24 April 2024
-
Policy paper17 April 2024
-
4 April 2024
-
Working paper19 March 2024
-
15 March 2024