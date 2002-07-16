OECD-FAO Agricultural Outlook 2002

The OECD Agricultural Outlook 2002-2007, now in its eighth edition, shows that sluggish economic growth, weak demand and continued high levels of spending on farm support are slowing the recovery in world prices, despite a general tightening of supplies in recent years. An economic rebound and strengthening demand beginning in the second half of 2002 should lead to increased trade and higher prices over the projection period to 2007. This book provides valuable information on market trends and medium-term prospects for the main agricultural products, shows how these are influenced by government policies, and highlights some of the risks and uncertainties that may influence the agricultural outlook. It includes detailed commodity projections to 2007 for production, consumption, trade, stocks and prices of temperate-zone products in OECD countries, and presents selected information on other countries, including China, Argentina and the Russian Federation.