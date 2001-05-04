OECD-FAO Agricultural Outlook 2001

The seventh edition of the OECD Agricultural Outlook analyses how both global and domestic forces are impacting on the agricultural sector and shaping world and OECD agricultural markets up to 2006. Market fundamentals suggest that the low point of international price cycle has now been reached. This book provides the reader with valuable information on market trends and medium term prospects for the main agricultural products, shows how these are influenced by government policies, and highlights some of the risks and uncertainties that may influence the outlook. Tables provide detailed commodity projections to 2006 for production, consumption, trade, stocks and prices in OECD countries and selected information on other countries including China, Argentina and the NIS.