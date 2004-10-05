This review of Spain’s environmental performance takes stock of Spain’s environmental performance since the last review done in 1997. It finds that despite substantial increases in GDP, tourism, construction, population density in coastal areas, and road freight transport, progress has been made in decoupling some environmental pressures from economic growth and in developing environmental infrastructure. Nevertheless, Spain faces important challenges related to high energy intensity, high water use intensity, and increasing CO2 emissions and municipal waste. This report makes 46 recommendations to help strengthen Spain’s environmental performance in the context of sustainable development.
OECD Environmental Performance Reviews: Spain 2004
Report
OECD Environmental Performance Reviews
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
2 July 2024
-
18 April 2024
-
7 March 2024
-
6 October 2023
-
22 June 2023
-
31 May 2023
-
8 May 2023
-
14 March 2023
Related publications
-
Country note27 June 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
Country note20 June 2024
-
Country note18 June 2024
-
5 June 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
15 December 2023