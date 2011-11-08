This 2011 review of Israel's environmental conditions and policies evaluates progress in sustainable development, improving natural resource management, integrating environmental and economic policies, and strengthening international co-operation. This report is the first OECD review of Israel’s environmental policy performance.
OECD Environmental Performance Reviews: Israel 2011
Report
OECD Environmental Performance Reviews
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
2 July 2024
-
18 April 2024
-
7 March 2024
-
6 October 2023
-
22 June 2023
-
31 May 2023
-
8 May 2023
-
14 March 2023
Related publications
-
Country note18 June 2024
-
-
20 February 2024
-
21 December 2023
-
5 December 2023
-
22 September 2023
-
Country note30 June 2023
-
13 June 2023