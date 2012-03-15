Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

OECD Environmental Outlook to 2050

The Consequences of Inaction
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264122246-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Environmental Outlook
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français
Deutsch

Cite this content as:

OECD (2012), OECD Environmental Outlook to 2050: The Consequences of Inaction, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264122246-en.
Go to top