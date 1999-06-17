Over the next two years unemployment in OECD economies is expected to barely decline. In addition to it's usual assessment of labour market performance and prospects, this edition of the OECD Employment Outlook includes chapters on employment protection and labour market performance, trainin of adults workers, and new enterprise work practices. AStatistical Annex is provided.
OECD Employment Outlook 1999
June
Report
OECD Employment Outlook
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
11 July 2023
-
Report9 September 2022
-
Report7 July 2021
-
Report7 July 2020
-
Report25 April 2019
-
Report4 July 2018
-
Report13 June 2017
-
Report7 July 2016
Related publications
-
-
11 March 2024
-
Working paper18 September 2023
-
Working paper18 September 2023
-
11 July 2023
-
10 July 2023
-
23 June 2023
-
28 April 2023