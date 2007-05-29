OECD Economic Surveys: United States 2007

This edition of OECD's periodic survey of the US economy assesses recent economic developments and examines challenges the US faces including employment limits that are slowing economic growth, fiscal sustainability, household debt, improving primary and secondary education, and financing higher education. This book includes StatLinks, URLs under tables and graphs linking to Excel® spreadsheet files containing the underlying data.

"Has an international bureaucracy ever made so much sense in so few words? If so, I missed it."-Greg Mankiw