OECD's 1962 Economic Survey of the United States examines the problems to be solved, including those related to prices and wages and the balance of payments, as well as the policies required relative to fiscal policy and monetary and debt policy.
OECD Economic Surveys: United States 1962
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: United States
Abstract
