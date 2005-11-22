This 2005 survey of the United Kingdom's economy examines the key challenges for translating resilient economic performance into faster growth in living standards. In particular, it looks at housing supply, public services and infrastructure, pensions, childcare, the disability system, and raising skills. The special chapter covers raising innovation performance.
OECD Economic Surveys: United Kingdom 2005
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: United Kingdom
Abstract
