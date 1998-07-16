This 1998 edition of OECD's periodic review of the UK economy examines recent economic developments, policies and prospects. It includes special features on structural reform, integration of work and welfare and corporate governance.
OECD Economic Surveys: United Kingdom 1998
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: United Kingdom
Abstract
