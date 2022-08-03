OECD's 1983 Economic Survey of the United Kingdom examines recent economic developments, economic policies, short-term prospects and manufacturing industry and structural adjustment before drawing a series of conclusions.
OECD Economic Surveys: United Kingdom 1983
OECD Economic Surveys: United Kingdom
