This 2005 edition of OECD's periodic survey of Spain's economy opens with a broad assessment of economic challenges and includes chapters covering macroeconomic stability and competitiveness, raising productivity growth and job creation, getting the most out of public sector decentralisation and reforming the public pension system.
OECD Economic Surveys: Spain 2005
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: Spain
Abstract
