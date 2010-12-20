The 2010 edition of OECD's periodic survey of Spain's economy. This edition includes chapters covering rebalancing the economy, restoring fiscal sustainability, reforming the labour market, and policies towards sustainable use of water.
OECD Economic Surveys: Spain 2010
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: Spain
Abstract
