This 2008 edition of OECD's periodic survey of Spain's economy examines challenges being faced including that of improving the education system, improving the matching of workers to jobs, and fostering competition in product markets to boost productivity.
OECD Economic Surveys: Spain 2008
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: Spain
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
25 October 2023
-
27 May 2021
-
22 November 2018
-
14 March 2017
-
8 September 2014
-
29 November 2012
-
20 December 2010
-
8 February 2007
Related publications
-
Country note27 June 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
Country note20 June 2024
-
Country note18 June 2024
-
5 June 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
15 December 2023