This 1998 edition of OECD's periodic review of Spain's economy examines recent economic developments, policies and prospects. It includes special features on reforming the enterprise sector and entrepreneurship.
OECD Economic Surveys: Spain 1998
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: Spain
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
25 October 2023
-
27 May 2021
-
22 November 2018
-
14 March 2017
-
8 September 2014
-
29 November 2012
-
20 December 2010
-
4 December 2008
Related publications
-
Country note27 June 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
Country note20 June 2024
-
Country note18 June 2024
-
5 June 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
15 December 2023