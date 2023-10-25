OECD's 1964 Economic Survey of Spain examines output and demand, the internal financial situation, external transactions, and the Development Plan 1964-1967 and draws a series of conclusions.
OECD Economic Surveys: Spain 1964
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: Spain
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
25 October 2023
-
27 May 2021
-
22 November 2018
-
14 March 2017
-
8 September 2014
-
29 November 2012
-
20 December 2010
-
4 December 2008
Related publications
-
Country note27 June 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
Country note20 June 2024
-
Country note18 June 2024
-
5 June 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
15 December 2023