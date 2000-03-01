This 2000 edition of OECD's periodic review of Poland's economy examines recent economic developments, policies and prospects and includes special features on structural reform, the health care system, and reforming the tax system.
OECD Economic Surveys: Poland 2000
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: Poland
Abstract
