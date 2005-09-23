This 2005 edition of the OECD Economic Survey for New Zealand focuses on key challenges for consolidating economic success including improving competition and productivity growth, tax and regulatory changes to improve the efficiency of capital, preserving labour market flexibility and encouraging better labour utilisation, better results in education, and enhancing management of public finances.
OECD Economic Surveys: New Zealand 2005
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: New Zealand
Abstract
