OECD's periodic survey of Italy's economy. This issue examines key policy challenges including continuing adjustment to the EMU, fiscal reform, enhancing corporate governance and the functioning of financial markets, migration, and reforms to expand employment and productivity.
OECD Economic Surveys: Italy 2005
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: Italy
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
22 January 2024
-
6 September 2021
-
1 April 2019
-
15 February 2017
-
19 February 2015
-
2 May 2013
-
9 May 2011
-
17 June 2009
Related publications
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
Country note27 June 2024
-
Working paper27 June 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
Working paper21 June 2024
-
Country note20 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
Country note18 June 2024