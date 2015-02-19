This OECD Economic Survey of Italy examines recent economic developments, policies and prospects. Special chapters cover labour market reform and more and better quality jobs.
OECD Economic Surveys: Italy 2015
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: Italy
Abstract
