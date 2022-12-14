OECD's annual report on the economy of Ireland. Chapter I examines recent trends and short-term prospects. Chapter II reviews monetary and fiscal policies. Chapter III looks at medium-term policy issues central to continuing the process of structural adjustment, especially with respect to the labor market. Chapter IV contains a special study of competition policy in Ireland.
OECD Economic Surveys: Ireland 1993
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: Ireland
Abstract
