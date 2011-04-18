OECD Economic Surveys: Estonia 2011

The 2011 edition of OECD's periodic economic survey of Estonia's economy. This edition includes chapters covering emerging from the recessions, fiscal policy, public sector spending efficiency, and making the most of globalisation. It finds that Estonia continues to show a remarkable determination in policy making. It has established business-friendly regulation, avoided fiscal deterioration during the crisis and made it into the euro area despite being hit by an accumulation of external shocks. Nevertheless, it has not fully reaped the benefits of globalisation.