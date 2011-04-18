The 2011 edition of OECD's periodic economic survey of Estonia's economy. This edition includes chapters covering emerging from the recessions, fiscal policy, public sector spending efficiency, and making the most of globalisation. It finds that Estonia continues to show a remarkable determination in policy making. It has established business-friendly regulation, avoided fiscal deterioration during the crisis and made it into the euro area despite being hit by an accumulation of external shocks. Nevertheless, it has not fully reaped the benefits of globalisation.
OECD Economic Surveys: Estonia 2011
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: Estonia
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
7 May 2024
-
28 June 2022
-
17 December 2019
-
15 September 2017
-
28 January 2015
-
1 October 2012
-
20 April 2009
Related publications
-
24 June 2024
-
Country note18 June 2024
-
7 May 2024
-
30 April 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
15 December 2023
-
5 December 2023
-
Report16 November 2023