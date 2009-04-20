Estonia grew faster than most emerging market economies during 2000-07, but it is now in a severe recession. This first edition of OECD's periodic review of Estonia's economy includes chapters covering getting back to a sustainable growth path, fiscal policy, labour market reform, housing policy, and the business environment.
OECD Economic Surveys: Estonia 2009
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: Estonia
Abstract
