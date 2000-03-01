OECD's 2000 survey of the Baltic economies. This edition includes special features covering banking and financial system reform, enterprise reform and economic restructuring, and labour market and social policy developments in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania.
OECD Economic Surveys: Baltic States 2000
Report
OECD Economic Surveys
